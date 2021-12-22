Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Salute' to release on Jan 14

The release date of Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been announced. Salute will hit the screens on Jan 14, 2022.
Scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, Salute has Dulquer playing a cop named Aravind Karunakaran. Diana Penty and Manoj K Jayan include the main cast.
Aslam K Purayil is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
Dulquer, who made a spectacular box office show after the reopening of the theatres with Kurup, is also the producer of Salute.
With movies like Thuramukham, Naradhan, Hridayam, Super Saranya, Veyil and Meppadiyan, getting ready to release in Jan 2022, the box office is all set for a big battle.