Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Salute' to release on Jan 14

The release date of Salute, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has been announced. Salute will hit the screens on Jan 14, 2022.

Scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, Salute has Dulquer playing a cop named Aravind Karunakaran. Diana Penty and Manoj K Jayan include the main cast.