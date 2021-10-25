Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Kurup' to release on Nov 12

As the theatres in Kerala open on Oct 25 after months of close down, Kurup is one of the movies that could bring in large crowds to the cinema halls.

One of the most eagerly awaited movies in Mollywood, Kurup , will release at the cinemas on Nov 12.

Announcing the release date, Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the producer, writes: “At long long last, we are ready. Ready to set Kurup free. Our biggest film yet, Kurup, is free from being caged and locked down and slated to release in theatres all across the world.”

He explains how close is the movie to his heart, “There is nothing I haven’t and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically, mentally and financially I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s. Not to take away from the tremendous effort and talent of the team that made it what it is. But I just want to speak from the heart about my special relationship with this film.”

Srinath Rajendran, who directed Dulquer’s maiden venture Second Show, is the director.