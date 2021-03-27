Dulquer shines as Kurup in the teaser

In the thrilling teaser of Kurup, Indrajith narrates the search for India’s longest wanted fugitive… and then Sukumara Kurup walks in style. Dulquer Salmaan shines as Kurup in the teaser, which is going viral now.
Here is the link to the teaser:
Kurup has been directed by Srinath Rajendran and produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer. Sushin Shyam is the music director.
The cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Niwas.
The disappearance of Sukumara Kurup, after allegedly killing a film representative to claim insurance money, has been a mystery since the mid-1980s.