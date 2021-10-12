'Dune' actor Jason Momoa: Denis Villeneuve is a 'God' to me

Momoa plays legendary swordmaster and virtuoso warrior 'Duncan Idaho' - the man of action who may be House Atreides' deadliest weapon.

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Jason Momoa has shared that he was in shock when he received a call from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve for the upcomign film 'Dune'. The Hollywood star says Villeneuve is one of his top five favourite living or dead directors and that he's a "God" to him.

He said: "I was in shock when Denis Villeneuve called me because he's hands-down one of my top five favourite living or dead directors! I love him and I love all of his movies, he's a God to me."

'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

A theatrical adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal bestseller of the same name, 'Dune' will hit Indian screens on October 22 in English and Hindi by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Talking about the film, Momoa added: "He's loved this book since he was 14 and this was one of his dream movies and he has a very clear vision and he knows exactly what he wants. I strove hard to make him happy, I really wanted to be a part of this world."

'Dune' also stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem, among many others alongside Momoa.

--IANS

dc/kr