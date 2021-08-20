'Dune,' 'French Dispatch' added to NY Film Festival lineup

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): The 2021 New York Film Festival has added Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated 'Dune' and Wes Anderson's star-studded latest 'The French Dispatch', to its lineup. They have added screenings of both the titles as part of its Spotlight section.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition, the annual fall event, set to take place this year from September 24-October 10, has added screenings of Mike Mills' 'C'mon C'mon', starring Joaquin Phoenix and Sean Baker's 'Red Rocket'.

It has further added Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut, an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's 'The Lost Daughter', starring Olivia Colman; and Charlotte Gainsbourg's directorial debut 'Jane by Charlotte', in which she profiles her mother, Jane Birkin. Other titles set to screen include Mamoru Hosoda's Belle and Marco Bellocchio's Marx Can Wait.

The festival is also set to pay tribute to the centenary of film programmer and festival co-founder Amos Vogel with a special spotlight sidebar, which will be followed by tributes at theaters across New York.

It includes the Museum of Modern Art, Metrograph, Film Forum, the Museum of the Moving Image, Anthology Film Archives and Light Industry, in an unprecedented collaboration.

"Our spotlight section is a new part of our reshaped New York Film Festival, a place that this year encompasses a range of cinema, new and old," NYFF director Eugene Hernandez said in a statement.

The statement continued, "Of the new work, we're showcasing a selection of anticipated films (and talent) from recent festivals (Wes & company! Olivia! Timmy! Jane & Charlotte! Joaquin! and more), while also looking back at our roots, celebrating the history of NYFF and New York City's film culture by shining a special light on Amos Vogel. We hope that our Spotlight section, in year two, will again engage, enlighten, and entertain!"

This year, the NYFF will feature in-person screenings, as well as select outdoor and virtual events, with opening, centerpiece and closing night screenings set to take place at the festival's longtime home of Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the festival will also require proof of vaccination for all audiences, filmmakers and staff members at venues. (ANI)

