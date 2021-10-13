Durga Puja 2021: Tanishaa Mukerji learns how to drape saree in Bengali style for first time

On Wednesday, Tanishaa was spotted attending Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai with her mother Tanuja and sister Kajol. For Durga Ashtami, Tanishaa chose to wear a pink banarsi saree in Bengali style.After seeking blessings of the divine, Tanishaa took to her Instagram account and shared that she has especially "learnt draping a Bengali style saree just for today.""Learnt how to drape a #bengali #style #saree just for today! Love it! Adding another piece of knowledge to mine of my cultural heritage! #lovemyindia #sareelove @shivangikasliwalbanaras #fashion #indianweaves #durgapuja," she wrote.She also shared a few images of her flaunting her saree look.Fans absolutely love Tanishaa's ethnic look."You look stunning," a social media user commented."Wow. Beautiful," another one wrote.Tanishaa also shared that her family has kept the celebrations low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic."Happy ashtami! We kept it small with just family! Stay safe this pujo," she added. (ANI)