Dutch govt extends evening lockdown, speeds up booster vaccination campaign

The government also announced that primary schools will have to close on December 20 or 21 at the latest, before the Christmas holiday on December 25. Primary schools will be allowed to reopen on January 10, 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hague, Dec 15 (IANS) The Dutch government has decided to extend the current anti-Covid measures until January 14, 2022, and speed up the country's booster vaccination campaign amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

"This is a very difficult decision," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference in the Hague.

"But we couldn't ignore the signals about the emergence of the Omicron variant."

"This variant is expected to take over the Delta variant in the coming weeks. There are still many uncertainties about contagiousness, the protection offered by current vaccines and the seriousness of Omicron," Rutte added.

The current restrictive measures in effect since November 26 remain. Most locations and events have to close between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, while essential shops such as supermarkets and drug stores will remain open until 8 p.m.

From December 7 to 14, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported 116,477 positive Covid-19 test results. Compared to one week before, the number of positive tests decreased by 21 per cent.

The Omicron variant had so far been found in a total of 105 people in the Netherlands, according to official data.

There were 1,878 new hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 last week, 10 per cent less than the week before. In addition, 332 new patients with Covid-19 were admitted to ICU, a decrease of four per cent compared to the previous week.

"The number of Covid-19 infections is still very high and there are still many Covid patients in hospital," the Dutch Prime Minister said.

"However, it seems that we have passed the peak of the Delta variant."

"The effects of the measures and our joint efforts are therefore visible," he added.

"But as long as hospitals are full and regular treatments and surgeries are postponed, we must continue to push back the virus."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that the country will speed up its booster vaccination campaign.

"Every Dutch person above 18 years will be offered a booster in the second half of January 2022 at the latest," De Jonge said.

"Until now, we vaccinate from old to young and we will continue to do so."

"The booster is given after three months instead of six months after the last vaccination or previous Covid infection," the Minister added.

