Duty of a teacher never ends, says Padma Shri awardee



After his retirement, Chattopadhyay (78), a resident of Burdwan district, has been teaching poor children. He teaches students of Class X, XI and degree college students.

Talking to IANS, Chattopadhyay said that it is a matter of pride for him to be honoured by the President.

"I have got the message conveyed to my students that our school has been awarded. I am a teacher and a teacher's duty does not end even after retirement. That's why I teach poor children of my area," he said.