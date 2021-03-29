Dwayne Johnson announces 'Black Adam' release date

According to Variety, Johnson unveiled the date before the NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama. "The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," Dwayne could be heard saying in a booming voice, in a short advertisement.The 'Rampage' star also posted the release date of the upcoming movie on his Instagram handle, along with a video of his voiceover blasting in Times Square. In the caption he wrote, "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022."The news comes after it was recently announced that Pierce Brosnan will be portraying the role of the classic DC sorcerer Dr Fate. Rounding out the cast along with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.'Black Adam' follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions.The movie will also be a spinoff of 2019's 'Shazam!', which is getting a sequel, 'Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods'. Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe.This forthcoming film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous draft.As per Variety, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo's Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer. (ANI)