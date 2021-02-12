Dwayne Johnson: Every man needs a daughter

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Hollywood star and WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson says all the girls in his life have turned out to be great equalisers of his life.

The action hero took to Instagram to share an image of herself as he walks while holding the hand of one of his daughters.

"Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter. All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life - I'm surrounded by estrogen and wouldn't have it any other way," he wrote with the image.