Dwayne Johnson is proud of his little daughter Jasmine

On Tuesday, Dwayne took to Instagram to share that Jasmine has bagged the first position in a sports competition."My little champion ..One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work with a smile - setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia. And a big thank you to all the amazing riders who are teaching Jazzy the ropes of the sport - you girls are amazing! #1 stPlace #IceCreamTime," he wrote.Alongside, Dwayne posted a picture of him sharing smiles with Jasmine, whom he fondly calls Jazzy.For the unversed, Dwayne tied the knot with Lauren Hashian in 2019, after having split with his first wife, Dany Garcia, in 2008. He has three kids, namely Simone Alexandra Johnson, Jasmine Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson.Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne recently came up with 'Jungle Cruise', which also starred Emily Blunt. (ANI)