Dwayne Johnson never over-stresses body for a certain look on screen

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Dwayne Johnson's personal strength and fitness coach Dave Rienzi says the Hollywood superstar never needs to take drastic measures or over-stress his body to obtain a certain look.

"We hold his conditioning in a very tight window to allow him to be ‘scene ready' at any moment. Keeping him at striking distance ensures that we never need to take drastic measures to obtain a certain look, or over-stress his body. The bottom line is that he always needs to be able to perform at his best on screen," said Rienzi, according to femalefirst.co.uk.