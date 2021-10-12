Dwayne Johnson talks possibility of political future

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who has teased running for president in the past, in a new interview admitted he's taken his plans one step beyond that.



According to Fox News, while speaking to a magazine, the 49-year-old actor said he's spoken to people in the political arena and done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this support comes from and to see what it could look like in the future."

Johnson revealed, "Indicators are all very positive in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."

The former pro wrestling star confirmed he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of having a political future but "at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics. I don't know the first thing about policy."

"I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And there's no delusion here, I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today," Johnson confirmed.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor last spoke about his political aspirations back in April on the 'TODAY' show. "I do have that goal to unite our country," he told host Willie Geist, adding "I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

Johnson went on to note that the ability to unify Americans is a necessity for the longevity of the nation. "I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country," he concluded.

Johnson also responded on social media to a poll that claimed he would have massive support from Americans if he actually established and ran a presidential campaign.

The actor isn't known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.

After Biden's win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt "emotional" when the news broke. (ANI)

