Dwayne Johnson teases interest in Presidential run

According to Fox News, the WWE athlete-turned-actor spoke out again about the idea of diving into politics after a poll claimed he has a massive show of support from Americans who would support him for president and Matthew McConaughey as Texas Governor.Reacting to the results, Johnson took to his Instagram handle and described the public support for him as "humbling."He wrote, "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pickup truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."This isn't the first time Johnson, has mulled over a presidential run. Back in February, the 'Jumanji' actor spoke to a media outlet about the possibility, and he didn't rule it out.He told the outlet, "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen."He further explained: "I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."Meanwhile, as per Fox News McConaughey is another celebrity who's discussed a transition into politics. The Texas native has repeatedly been asked about running for governor in his home state, which he hasn't exactly ruled out either. (ANI)