Dwayne Johnson to star in 'Red One' for Amazon Studios

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson is set to start in the upcoming movie 'Red One' for Amazon Studios.

As per Variety, the upcoming project will be written by Chris Morgan, the 'Fast and Furious' scribe who worked with Johnson on four 'Fast' movies as well as the Johnson-led 2019 spinoff, 'Hobbs and Shaw'.



The movie is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, Seven Bucks' president of production. The film is currently scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned 2023 holiday release.

Johnson is to star and produce the feature with Seven Bucks' Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Morgan will also produce. No director is attached.

Garcia, who came up with the original story, said, "Red One is incredibly special to me and a story I've wanted to tell for years. An epic, edge-of- your seat, action adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head. I'm thrilled to have our Seven Bucks team join forces with Amazon to bring this fun Holiday tale to life for a global audience."

Details about the project are being kept under wraps but Red One is described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre," according to the announcement Amazon made on Monday.

The announcement made no mention of Big Red himself, Santa Claus, or the Christmas holiday, but several sources peg the project as Santa-centric.

Apart from 'Red One', Johnson will be seen in 'Jungle Cruise', and 'Black Adam'. He also has a voice role in the upcoming movie 'DC League of Super-Pets'. (ANI)

