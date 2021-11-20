'Dynamite', BTS's 1st English-language track, crosses 1.3 bn YouTube views

Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) 'Dynamite', the music video for K-pop superband BTS, has crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

The video for the megahit single was released in 2020 and it reached the milestone late on Friday night, reports Yonhap quoting Big Hit Music, the agency that represents BTS.

It became the seven-member group's third music video to hit 1.3 billion YouTube views after 'DNA' and 'Boy with Luv'.