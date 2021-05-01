Ecuador registers 1,173 new Covid-19 cases

Quito, May 1 (IANS) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday 1,173 new Covid-19 infections and 72 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 381,862 and 13,480 respectively.

Pichincha province reported 595 cases in the one day, with 525 corresponding to the capital Quito, the most populated city and epicenter of the pandemic in the South American country.