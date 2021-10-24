Ed Sheeran hopes to help kids overcome stutters with TV bedtime story

The singer will read Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith's 'I Talk Like a River' in an upcoming episode of 'CBeebies Bedtime Story', and says he jumped at the chance to tell the tale about a young boy, whose father helps him overcome his stutter, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (IANS) Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran is hoping his new storytelling appearance will help children, like him, who are growing up with stutters.

"I hope the story helps inspire and support other children who stutter," he says.

"Growing up, I had a stutter like the boy in I Talk Like a River, so I'm delighted to be reading this story for CBeebies Bedtime Stories, especially as I'm a new dad myself."

Sheeran is the latest in a long line of big names, who have appeared on the show and read stories to children - they include Dolly Parton, Rege-Jean Page, Orlando Bloom, Tom Hardy, and Ryan Reynolds.

Sheeran will make his appearance on the CBeebies channel and via the BBC iPlayer on November 5.

--IANS

dc/ksk/