ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Paper leak case

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the Panama paper leak case for allegedly violating FEMA.

A top ED official confirmed that she was summoned to join the probe by Monday.

"We summoned her for December 20. As of now we haven't got any reply from her side. The summon was sent to her Mumbai residence," said an ED official.