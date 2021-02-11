ED summons Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain in money laundering case

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Armaan Jain, grandson of late Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor, in connection with its probe into the Tops Grup case.

An ED source related to development told IANS, "Jain has been asked to appear before the agency."

Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain. The source said that the ED team also carried out searches at the residence of Jain on Tuesday, the day Armaan's uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor, passed away.