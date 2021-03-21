Eddie Murphy on 'Beverly Hills Cop': Not doing nothing until script is right

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy said that he will only return to the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop if the script is right.

A fourth movie in the action-comedy franchise is in the works with streaming portal Netflix, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"They've been trying to make another 'Beverly Hills Cop' for 15 years now. Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right," Murphy, who plays the protagonist Axel Foley, told Desus and Mero.