Eddie Murphy on grounding himself after successive hits in 1980s

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has opened up on why he stopped working for almost eight years after scoring consecutive hits in the 1980s.

"I had it all the way together for years and years and then what happened with movies is that they started offering you so much money to do stuff that I wound up doing everything. So, I ended up doing a bunch of movies like that and then I got to where I stopped having fun and making movies and so I had to take time off," said Murphy, on "The Drew Barrymore Show".