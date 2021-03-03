Eddie Murphy on Hollywood: White men run this business

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Eddie Murphy said that there is no diversity in the film industry. The actor said that this disparity is not just race-based but gender based, too.

"It's been this way for years and years, but it's not just African-Americans. It's also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It's always been this way," the actor said in an interview to Radio Times, according to dailymail.co.uk.