Eight action scenes in 'Valimai'!

Reliable sources say that Thala Ajith's Valimai will have eight action sequences. The first half of the film will have five riveting action episodes and the second half will have three more stunt sequences.
One among these eight action scenes will be shot in a foreign country. While nearly 90% of the shoot is over, only the foreign stunt portion is left to be shot.
Produced by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios, the first look of the film was supposed to be launched on May 1 but due to the second wave of COVID19, the makers have pushed the plan.
Directed by H Vinoth, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.
Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film.