Eight Omicron cases reported in MP

Bhopal, Dec 27 (IANS) Indore in Madhya Pradesh has reported as many as eight cases of Omicron infections, the state health said on Monday.

Of the eight cases, three had returned from the United States, two each from the United Kingdom and Tanzania, and one from Ghana.

This is the first time that the Madhya Pradesh government has officially confirmed the presence of Omicron cases in the state. "Eight Omicron cases have been found in Indore. Out of these, six have recovered and have been discharged while two are undergoing treatment, Narottam Mishra, the state government's spokesman said.