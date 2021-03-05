'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2' crosses 200 episodes

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The television series Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, which stars Mohit Kumar and Vidhi Pandya, has completed 200 episodes.

The cast and crew got together on the sets to celebrate the landmark with a cake, and many good wishes poured in for the leads Vidhi and Mohit.

Talking about the milestone, Mohit, who plays the role of Shravan, said: "It feels surreal to complete 200 episodes and receive so much love for the show. The set of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is my happy space and I'm thrilled I've got such a supportive group of crew and co-stars."