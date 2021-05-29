'Ek Mini Katha' writer Merlapaka Gandhi was conscious not to cross line with humour

Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) Writer Merlapaka Gandhi says he was conscious not to cross the line of sensitivity and decency while penning the new Telugu comedy, "Ek Mini Katha". The film starring Santosh Shoban and Kavya Thapar revolves around a common man who has the small penis syndrome.

"When I was writing this film, my first concern was that there were chances the humour could've crossed a certain line. I wanted to keep the sensitivity in check. Our aim was to come out with a clean family entertainer," Merlapaka says.