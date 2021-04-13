'Ek Villain Returns' Goa shoot starts with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria

The first schedule of the Mohit Suri thriller was wrapped up in Mumbai recently, and the makers are all set for the second schedule, to be shot in scenic locales of Goa.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are all set to start shooting for the second schedule of their upcoming film "Ek Villain Returns" in Goa.

"Shooting during these times is hard on the cast and crew, but they have shown fantastic resilience and team work. We are ready to roll this week. The scale and mounting of the film calls for live, scenic locales. Also, Goa has always been a character in itself in Mohit's films. So, I am excited to see how Mohit will showcase Goa in Ek Villain Returns," said producer Ekta Kapoor.

"Mohit and his team scouted some good locations in Goa where the team shoots next. The protocols laid down by our governments will be followed," producer Bhushan Kumar added.

"Ek Villain Returns" stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. The film is slated to release on February 11, 2022.

