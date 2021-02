'Ek Villain Returns' to release on Feb 11 next year

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) The second installment of Ek Villain, directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, is set to release on February 11 next year. The news was confirmed by the films cast John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as well as director Suri on Thursday.

John and Arjun posted the same note on Instagram: "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."