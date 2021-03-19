Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee reunite for 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

"LSD is best remembered for its riveting storytelling and innovative music. And what better day than today to announce the second part of one of our most loved and critically acclaimed film. Dibakar's craft and storytelling prowess is superlative and I am thrilled to associate with him yet again," said Ekta.

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The anthology film "Love Sex Aur Dhokha" (LSD) released 11 years ago on this day. Producer Ekta Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee have reunited for the second installment of the film.

Banerjee said that "LSD" was a moment of change in their lives, captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls.

"A decade later another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we don't quite know. LSD 2 will be a journey into those unknown depths. It won't be a story for the family. It may be something we scare ourselves at night with," he said.

The filmmaker added that it could be a mirror.

"Ekta Kapoor has been the unchallenged disruptor and game changer in the way we consume narratives in India. Our collaboration again, I'm sure, will be an unpredictable and thrilling roller coaster ride," he said.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, "LSD 2" is produced by Ekta and Dibakar.

"Love Sex Aur Dhokha" (LSD) released in 2010 and the film features the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anshuman Jha, who would go on to become established actors.

