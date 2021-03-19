Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee reunite for sequel of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Friday."EKTA KAPOOR - DIBAKAR BANERJEE REUNITE... ANNOUNCE #LSD2... As #LoveSexAurDhokha completes 11 years today, #EktaKapoor and director #DibakarBanerjee reunite for #LoveSexAurDhokha2... Produced by Cult Movies, the new division started by #EktaKapoor," he tweeted.The sequel of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', titled 'LSD 2', will be similar to its predecessor and will focus on how technology affects our lives, but since we are now in the era of the internet, it will be focusing on that aspect.Dibakar Banerjee Productions and Cult Movies, the new division started by Ekta to promote edgy stories, will be producing the movie. This will be the second to be produced under the banner after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller movie 'Dobaaraa', starring Taapsee Pannu.'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' which released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. (ANI)