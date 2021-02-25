Ekta Kapoor is proud of 'Pagglait'

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor is thrilled with the way her film Pagglait has turned out. She has co-produced the film, starring Sanya Malhotra, with Guneet Monga, and took to Instagram on Thursday to share her appreciation for the project.

"Saw #paglait loved it! great work @guneetmonga #umesh @sanyamalhotra_ @ruchikaakapoor @balajimotionpictures @sikhya @urvip18 @sheeba.chadha @sayanigupta and the team ! Coming soon on @netflix_in," she posted along with her picture with the team of the film.