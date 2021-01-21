Ekta Kapoor remembers Manav of 'Pavitra Rishta' on Sushant's birth anniversary

Ekta shared a video on Instagram, which is made of a collage of several scenes from her daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which had made Sushant an overnight sensation.

In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, the words "Remembering our Manav, now and forever" appear on screen towards the end.

"Sushi forever ! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!" Ekta captioned her video.

Sushant began his career as a television actor before venturing into Bollywood. Ekta had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji soap, Pavitra Rishta, before venturing into Bollywood.

Pavitra Rishta also featured Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, opposite him.

--IANS

abh/vnc