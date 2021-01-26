Elizabeth Hurley goes topless in the snow

London, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Hurley is heating things up in the snow with her new racy topless pictures on social media.

The 55-year-old actress has shared two photographs posing topless in the snow on her Instagram.

"How could I resist?" she captioned the images.

In the snapshots, the actress flaunts abs and cleavage as she posed in a snowy setting wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and an open furry coat. The star opted to keep her hair open, with subtle make-up.