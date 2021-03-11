Elizabeth Olsen: Didn't know about Marvel's multiverse for a long time

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Actress Elizabeth Olsen says she was clueless about Marvel's plans to create a multiverse until she was approached to be part of "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness".

Olsen's Marvel outing "WandaVision'' had Evan Peter's arrival as fake Pietro. Both the characters -- Wanda and Evan -- had been introduced by Marvel in the "Avengers" franchise. However, Olsen at that stage wasn't aware of the Marvel bosses' plans to start a Marvel multiverse.