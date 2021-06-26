'Ellaam Sheriyakum' to release on Sep 17

Ellaam Sheriyakum, directed by Jibu Jacob with Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, will release on Sep 17.
Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla, Dr. Paul Varghese and Sharis Mohammed, Ellaam Sheriyakum is cinematographer turned director Jibu Jacob’s fourth directorial venture after Vellimoonga (2014), Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (2017) and Aadya Raathri (2019).
The release date of another Asif Ali project, Kunjeldho, directed by Mathukutty, was announced recently. Kunjeldho will release on Aug 27.
With theatres expected to reopen by Onam, there is quite a rush for release dates as the industry has been on a standstill for the past few months due to the Covid pandemic.