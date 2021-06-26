'Ellaam Sheriyakum' to release on Sep 17

Ellaam Sheriyakum, directed by Jibu Jacob with Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, will release on Sep 17.

Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla, Dr. Paul Varghese and Sharis Mohammed, Ellaam Sheriyakum is cinematographer turned director Jibu Jacob’s fourth directorial venture after Vellimoonga (2014), Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (2017) and Aadya Raathri (2019).