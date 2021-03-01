Elle Fanning channels her modern-day Cinderella at 2021 Golden Globes

The actor showed off her Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the award ceremony.She posted a photo of herself looking regal as ever in the baby blue silk-dress. The star captioned the post, "Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!"The team behind Hulu's 'The Great' also helped to capture the picture-perfect moment, with Fanning in her caption sharing that she and photographer Gareth Gatrell "had such a fun time taking these photos" of her in the stunning dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.And, as always, the actress gave Alessandro a shout-out, captioning the post, "I heart @gucci forever."As per E! News, Fanning is currently in London, where the cast is filming season two of 'The Great'. She told E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she is a bit of a night owl, but she is also "running on adrenaline" making the time difference a bit less difficult to manage.She and co-star Nicholas Hoult are both up for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in their respective categories at this year's Globes.The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film 'Mank' and a nomination for leading television show 'The Crown'.'Mank' and 'The Crown' have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)