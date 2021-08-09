'Ellen DeGeneres Show' drops promo for its final season

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): The final season promo for 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', a comedy chat programme dropped on Monday, confirming yet again that it is about to take its final go-round.



According to Deadline, DeGeneres will be returning for the 19th and final season of the daytime talker beginning from Monday, September 13.

The newly released promo for the upcoming season provided fans a look at some of the highlights over the years.

Celebrity guests featured in the clip included George Clooney, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama, just a few of some of the 4.000 guests who have sat down with the comedy veteran over the past two decades.

The clip also reflected on the "almost half a billion" (dollars) given away over the years and the "countless lives changed." At the end of the clip, DeGeneres told fans, "You've changed my life."

"I promise you that we're going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, Thank You. Thank you all. Every day will be a celebration. There will be a lot of surprises, there will be trips down memory lane, and a few detours through Why Did I Wear That Alley," said DeGeneres when announcing the talk show will end in 2022.

In early May, the comedian had announced that her long-time popular daytime show will end after the 19th season in 2022 while making it clear that she is not retiring from the industry and will move forward by focusing on other projects in her kitty. (ANI)

