Ellen DeGeneres to narrate, execute-produce wildlife show

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Multiple Emmy Award winner and celebrated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will lend her voice as narrator to a documentary titled "Endangered". She also executive-produces the show.
"I'll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the ring-tailed lemur's tail is longer than its body? I think that's his tail. I hope that's his tail," Ellen DeGeneres said.
"Endangered" follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List -- the most comprehensive record of the wildlife that has ever been created.
The show streams on Discovery+ from April 22.
