Ellen DeGeneres to narrate, execute-produce wildlife show

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Multiple Emmy Award winner and celebrated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will lend her voice as narrator to a documentary titled "Endangered". She also executive-produces the show.

"I'll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the ring-tailed lemur's tail is longer than its body? I think that's his tail. I hope that's his tail," Ellen DeGeneres said.