Ellen DeGeneres to narrate, execute-produce wildlife show

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 22:41:25hrs
Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Multiple Emmy Award winner and celebrated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will lend her voice as narrator to a documentary titled "Endangered". She also executive-produces the show.

"I'll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the ring-tailed lemur's tail is longer than its body? I think that's his tail. I hope that's his tail," Ellen DeGeneres said.

"Endangered" follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List -- the most comprehensive record of the wildlife that has ever been created.

The show streams on Discovery+ from April 22.

--IANS

dc/vnc

