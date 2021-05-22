Elli AvRam: I'm glad seeing other foreigners doing well in Indian films

"I'm so glad seeing other foreigners doing so well and getting so much of love and appreciation in the Indian film industry. Bollywood is something so many people around the world love and die for, literally! I'm one of them," she told IANS.

The actress, who has been seen in films such as "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon", "Mickey Virus" and "Malang", says many people around the world "die" to be part of Bollywood.

The actress says she always wanted to be part of Bollywood. "I just fell in love with its cinema since my childhood and I always looked for that one foreigner actress who could inspire me and give me hope, since I dreamt so hard of working in Bollywood, despite not being Indian. And I'll never forget when I watched 'Love Aaj Kal', and there was a Brazilian girl who played an Indian character (refers to Giselli Monteiro in the 2009 release). As I walked out of the cinema in Stockholm, I just said to myself, 'if she can do it, then so can I'," she says.

The actress says the film industry has changed a lot since she became part of it.

"From the day I entered Bollywood till now, things have opened up and changed quite a bit. I've got many offers where I sometimes have had to choose which one to do, due to dates clashing. When that happens, I feel a lot of gratitude because it tells me your hard work and talent pay off in the end," she says.

"I've got something new I'm excited about, work-wise. Apart from that, I'm currently questioning a lot of things and working on my personal growth as a human being. I'm not scared about surviving in this industry, I'd say I'm more scared about how to survive as a free human being in this world," she says.

