Elli AvrRam flaunts her nunchucks skills

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam hits aggro mode in her new Instagram post on Monday. She posted a video clip where she is seen honing her skills with the nunchucks, a traditional martial arts weapon consisting of two sticks connected with a short chain or rope.

In the clip, Elli is dressed in a blue bralette paired with black yoga pants and she practices using the weapon in the gym.