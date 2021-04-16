Elli AvrRam lets the tomboy in her walk out of the closet

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has confessed she has a tomboy persona stashed away somewhere, in a new social media post on Friday.

Elli posted a string of pictures where she is seen posing in a black crop top paired with black low-crotch pants.

"When the TomBoyGirl in me walks out of the closet," Elli wrote as the caption.