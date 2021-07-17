Elli AvrRam on working with Big B: Miracles happen when you dare to dream big

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam says working with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film "Goodbye" is a miracle. She shared her sentiments with a picture she posted on Saturday, posing alongside Bachchan.

"Dear fan-fam, here's what's next! Remember the script I was holding, but not sharing? Well it was 'Goodbye' with one and only @amitabhbachchan sir. I still remember how I used to dance on Shava Shava, back home in Sweden with my girlfriends, and today, Im getting to act with sir!!!! O m g. All I can say is Miracles do happen, when you dare to Dream Big. Cant wait for next schedule to start soon!!! #goodbye," the actress wrote.