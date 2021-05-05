Elli AvrRam wins best actress at Stockholm City film fest for 'With You'

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam has won the Best Actress award for her role in the short film "With You" at the Stockholm City Film Festival.

The 23-minute short film is based on the socially relevant subject of mental health awareness, sexual abuse and childhood trauma.

"I'm just so thrilled and grateful for this recognition. We all went in with our heart for this project, and to see it getting this response at such prestigious film festivals is truly heart-warming. I feel so happy for all of us, grateful to my director Peppe Segura, and especially for the fact that a story like this is being noticed and appreciated," she says.