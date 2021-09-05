Ellie Goulding: Acting brought out positive, energetic side of me

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting.

"I've been acting with an amazing coach. It's brought out such a positive and energetic side of me. I love that I can be other people. I really enjoy it," Goulding said.

The 'Love me like you do' hitmaker also thinks she's lucky in that she's been able to strike a healthy balance "between work and motherhood", reports femalefirst.co.uk.