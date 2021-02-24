Ellie Goulding expecting first child with Caspar Jopling

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ellie Golding is ringing in the new year with some big news to share! The Grammy-nominated star recently revealed that she and her husband Caspar Jopling are expecting their first child together.



As per People Magazine, the 34-year-old singer in a recent interview with Vogue, revealed the happy news while sharing that she is 30 weeks along.

Goulding, who tied the knot with Jopling in August 2019, found out that she is pregnant during a getaway around the time of their wedding anniversary in late August.

She said, "That was around the time when Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that's basically when we found out. It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human."



"I want a better word than 'womanly,' [but] -- I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," continued Goulding.

Goulding recalled being in slight "denial" at first, not believing she was really pregnant. But as more changes progressed during the first trimester, she was forced to adapt. "I started having a completely different body and different energy, I couldn't deal with everything," she said.

Goulding also spoke about her eating habits and said, "I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds."

She added, "And I was kind of terrified. I suddenly wanted all of the bad things! Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, 'Hell no -- I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs."

Goulding said that she is "excited to be a mother" despite the unplanned timing of the pregnancy. She admitted that it can be lonely expecting a child during an ongoing pandemic. The singer added that she has faced some challenges so far in her pregnancy. (ANI)

