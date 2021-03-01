Ellie Goulding used hubby Casper Jopling's coat to hide pregnancy

London, March 1 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling's coat to hide her pregnancy for the first six months, to keep the news private.

Chatting on a British cookery chat show, Ellie was asked how her pregnancy is going and how she hid it."It's different. I stole my husband's coat for about six months, the soon-to-be mother revealed, according to dailymail.co.uk