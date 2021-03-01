  1. Sify.com
  4. Ellie Goulding used hubby Casper Jopling's coat to hide pregnancy

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 1st, 2021, 08:15:02hrs
London, March 1 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling's coat to hide her pregnancy for the first six months, to keep the news private.

Chatting on a British cookery chat show, Ellie was asked how her pregnancy is going and how she hid it."It's different. I stole my husband's coat for about six months, the soon-to-be mother revealed, according to dailymail.co.uk

The singer, who is currently eight months pregnant added that lockdown helped the couple keep the pregnancy a secret.

"But that was really just in the shops, I didn't go anywhere else. Out on walks, I just kept it covered up. It wasn't really that hard, though, because of lockdown, I haven't really seen anyone," she said.

--IANS

ym/vnc

