Elliot Page celebrates weekend with shirtless selfie

"TGIF," he simply captioned the shirtless selfie. According to Page Six, in March, the 'Umbrella Academy' star, revealed he underwent top surgery to remove breast tissue for a more masculine appearance."It has completely transformed my life," he told a news outlet.He also told Oprah on her Apple TV+ show 'The Oprah Conversation' that it has brought him joy following the surgery to get out of the shower, wrap a towel around his waist and look at himself in the mirror without panicking."It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time. Tears of joy," he said.The actor previously posted a photo of his fit physique in May while lounging by the pool. In the caption, he wrote, "Trans bb's first swim trunks," further adding the hashtags "#transjoy" and "#transisbeautiful."Page came out as transgender in December 2020, announcing the news on his social media pages.He has since been praised for using his massive platform to represent trans joy and bring awareness to the community. As per People magazine, Page is even being presented with this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award on August 22 at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival. (ANI)