Elliot Page gets snapped for first time since coming out as trans, filing for divorce

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Canadian actor-producer Elliot Page was snapped for the first time since coming out as transgender while taking a casual stroll with his pet pooch.



According to Page Six, the 34-year-old star was spotted by paparazzi on Sunday afternoon wearing a flannel shirt, black hoodie, cuffed jeans and brown boots while pounding the pavement with his pup.

The outing comes three months after the actor filed for divorce from wife and professional dancer Emma Portner.

Back in January, the pair said in a joint statement, "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

The pair married in January 2018.

The 26-year-old who is a professional dancer and choreographer, publicly supported Page's coming out last year, saying she was "so proud."

Portner said in an Instagram post on December 1, "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

As reported by Page Six, the 'Umbrella Academy' actor came out as transgender in December 2020 via social media, revealing that he would now go by Elliot.

The outing comes three months after the actor filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote. (ANI)

