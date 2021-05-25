  1. Sify.com
  4. Elliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo in 'first swim trunks'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, May 25th, 2021, 19:41:24hrs
Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) "Juno" star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last December, has for the first time shared a shirtless picture in his "first swim trunks".

Elliot, who was born as Ellen Page, posted the picture on Instagram on Monday evening. In the image, the actor flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks. His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

"Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," he wrote as caption with the image which currently has over 2.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elliot came out as gay in 2014 and married dancer Emma Portner in 2018.

He is known for his work in the films like "Juno", "Inception", "X-Men: The Last Stand" and "Tallulah", besides the series "The Umbrella Academy" among others.

--IANS

dc/vnc

